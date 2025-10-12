T-Birds Edged Out by Chiefs

KENT, Wash. -Brayden Holberton scored his first goal of the season but the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped a 2-1 decision to the Spokane Chiefs Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. It was the middle game of three games in three days for the T-Birds. Seattle's busy weekend, which began with a road win Friday in Kelowna, concludes Sunday. They travel to Wenatchee for a matchup with the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center.

"We've got to learn to play these games with the tough travel in between. That's the reality of the WHL," said head coach Matt O'Dette after unforeseen circumstances caused Seattle to arrive back from their game in Kelowna the previous night two hours later than normal.

"You have to take care of the puck, you have to be disciplined," explained O'Dette. "You have to be efficient with everything you do and we couldn't do that."

After the two teams went scoreless through the first period, Spokane got all the offense they would need in period two. They scored a 4-on-4 goal just past the midway point of the period then added a power play goal in the final minute.

The Thunderbirds (3-4-0-0) cut the deficit in half with the Holberton goal at 9:10 of the third period. "It was just a fluke play," He said of his goal. "Good forecheck and got the puck turned over and just was patient and put it five hole. It's good to get a first one on the board." The goal was unassisted.

The T-Birds pulled the goalie for an extra skater in the final two minutes but could not find the equalizer and lost their first home game of the young season.

The loss spoiled a nice effort in net by goalie Grayson Malinoski who turned away 33 shots. On the weekend so far Seattle's two goalies, Malinoski and Marek Sklenicka, have stopped 68 of 71 shots, giving the team a chance to win each night.

"Yeah, they have," remarked O'Dette of his goaltending tandem. "A really good start from Maly tonight. He did what a goalie is supposed to do, give you a chance and he did that."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds return home for a pair of games at the accesso ShoWare Center next weekend. Friday they host Prince George while Wenatchee is in town Saturday.

After winning Friday in Kelowna with a power play goal, the T-Birds were 0-for-5 with the man advantage against the Chiefs.

Simon Lovsin served the second game of his league imposed five game suspension. He is eligible to return October 24th when the T-Birds travel to Prince George.

The Thunderbirds continue to play without Braeden Cootes, who played in his second NHL game Saturday for the Vancouver Canucks, and Radim Mrtka. Mrtka is currently assigned to the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.







