Carter Credits Last Season's Experience for this Year's Leading Numbers

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Colt Carter, an early standout for the Moose Jaw Warriors, credits his games last season with the team for his ability to adapt his game from U18 AAA to WHL so quickly.

"The pace was definitely the biggest jump, just lots of quicker plays, [having] to make quicker decisions out there," said Carter. "I think the seven games that I got in last year was a big help to being comfortable this year."

Last season, as a 15-year-old with the St. Albert Raiders' U18 AAA team, Carter ranked second on his team in scoring with 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points through 35 games. He was the highest-scoring defenceman in the AEHL U18 AAA league. The year before, with the St. Albert Raiders' U15 AAA team, Carter tallied 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points through 34 games. Carter ranked fourth in team scoring that year and was again the highest-scoring defenceman in the league.

"I want to be a more complete defenceman. I definitely focus on the d-zone first, and then I can show my offensive skill in the o-zone," said Carter. "[Having the confidence of the coaches] means a lot ... It shows them my game, helping with my playmaking, and how strong my decision-making is on the ice."

Carter leads all Warriors with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) through eight games. He also ranks sixth place on the WHL-wide rookie leader board this season. Carter is the second-highest-scoring 16-year-old rookie, the highest-scoring rookie defenceman, and the second-highest-scoring defenceman in the league.

For the majority of the season, Carter has found himself paired up with 19-year-old veteran defenceman Brady Ness.

"[Brady's] more of a defensive defenceman, but I think we pair well together and work well off each other," said Carter. "[He] helps with my confidence jumping up [into the play], knowing there's a guy back there."

Carter and the Warriors are in action this week at the Temple Gardens Centre on Wednesday and Saturday.







