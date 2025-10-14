Preview vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Medicine Hat, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs head up north for their trip through the Eastern Conference starting with a 2025 WHL Championship rematch against the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday night. The teams last met in the WHL Finals, with the Tigers coming away with the 4-1 series win to claim the 2025 WHL Championship title.

LOCATION: Co-Op Place

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







