Preview vs. Medicine Hat Tigers
Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Medicine Hat, A.B. -The Spokane Chiefs head up north for their trip through the Eastern Conference starting with a 2025 WHL Championship rematch against the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday night. The teams last met in the WHL Finals, with the Tigers coming away with the 4-1 series win to claim the 2025 WHL Championship title.
LOCATION: Co-Op Place
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2025
- Gardner Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week - Saskatoon Blades
- Pats Claim and Sign Russian Forward Ruslan Karimov - Regina Pats
- Kosick, Gardner & Casey Recognized with WHL Weekly Awards for October 14 - WHL
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Game 9 VS Chiefs - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Carter Credits Last Season's Experience for this Year's Leading Numbers - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Bolster Blue Line with Hometown Defenceman Sobry in Trade with Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Preview vs. Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs' Defense Holds Steady with 2-1 Victory Over Seattle Saturday Night
- Chiefs Head West to Take on Thunderbirds in First of Six Straight Road Games
- Campion Nets First Career WHL Goal, Chiefs Tame the Wild with 4-0 Win
- Campion Nets First Career WHL Goal, Chiefs Tame the Wild with 4-0 Win