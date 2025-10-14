Gardner Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades goalie and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Evan Gardner has been named Mary Brown's Chicken Western Hockey League (WHL) Goaltender of the Week ending Sunday, Oct. 12. The WHL announced their weekly award winners Monday afternoon.

Gardner, a 19-year-old native of Fort St. John, BC, went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average (GAA), .979 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout, helping the Blades to three consecutive wins this past week.

The 6-foot-1 puckstopper's first appearance of the week came Tuesday, Oct. 7, as the Blades defeated the Vancouver Giants by a 6-1 margin on home ice. Gardner was steady, turning aside 15 of 16 shots.

The third-year netminder saved his best performance of the week for Saturday, Oct. 11, making 32 saves in a 3-0 victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers. After the Blades built a commanding 3-0 advantage in the first period, Gardner was put to the test with 16 shots in the second period. He turned aside everything in the second period barrage, plus another seven shots in the third period as the visitors pressed to get on the board. Gardner was named first star of the game for his performance. It marked the eighth shutout of Gardner's career, giving him sole possession of third place on the franchise's all-time shutout list, passing former Washington Capitals goalie and Stanley Cup Champion Braden Holtby.

Gardner's appeared in six games to start 2025-26, going 5-1-0-0 with a 1.56 GAA, .942 SV%, and one shutout. He sits among the WHL leaders in most major goaltending categories, including wins (T-2nd), GAA (third), and SV% (fourth).

Gardner was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (60th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Following his selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gardner put forward a career campaign, going 23-13-4-1 with a 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%, and three shutouts in 44 appearances with the Blades last season.

Originally selected by the Blades in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Gardner owns a career record of 49-19-4-3 with a 2.39 GAA, .919 SV%, and eight shutouts.

Having won five consecutive games, the Blades are 7-2-0-0 to start the season and rank among the leaders in the Eastern Conference. Next up, the Blades face the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-3-1-0) this weekend in a home-and-home series that begins Friday, Oct. 17 at SaskTel Centre. Puck drop for Friday's game is at 7:00pm.

