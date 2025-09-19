Blades Name Leadership Group for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release









Saskatoon Blades defenceman Brayden Klimpke

(Saskatoon Blades) Saskatoon Blades defenceman Brayden Klimpke(Saskatoon Blades)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have announced three players will serve as the club's leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

The honour of captain has been bestowed upon 20-year-old forward Tyler Parr. The fifth-year Blade became the 64th captain in franchise history on Thursday. The news was broke to the team after practice at SaskTel Centre, one day ahead of their season opener in Prince Albert against the Raiders. Parr says he's honoured to wear the "C" for his final Western Hockey League (WHL) season.

"I can't even put it into words honestly. The captains I've been with in the past, you know, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Trevor Wong, Saundy, just some of my closest friends. Guys that have taught me a lot over the years, and to try and be one of those guys to some of the younger guys on this team is a huge honour."

Former captain Ben Saunderson made an appearance to pass the torch to to his fellow Manitoban. Saunderson served as the Blades' captain last season, leading a young squad to a 37-23-4-4 record, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm passing the torch onto a guy I learnt from every single day last year," said Saunderson, "A guy that would drop anything he's doing to come help you, whether that's on the ice or off the ice. A guy that is going to hold every guy accountable in this room, but also hold himself to that same standard."

Parr was drafted by the Blades in the third round (55th overall) at the 2020 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft. The La Salle, MB product has 217 career games with the Blue and Gold, recording 38 goals and 79 assists for 117 points, along with a +17 rating in that span. The right-handed shot's best season came in 2024-25, scoring a career-high 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 points in 66 games. Parr's 61 points were the highest on the Blue and Gold roster last season. Working closely with Parr for the past four seasons, second-year head coach Dan DaSilva says Parr is someone who embodies what it means to be a Blade.

The Saskatoon Blades host the Prince Albert Raiders at Warman Home Centre Communiplex in Warman, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 06, 2025

"I refer to him as day-oner," said DaSilva, "We both arrived on the same day and started our Blades career on the same day. It's very special for me that way to have Tyler lead this group into battle every night, practice, and in the community, just lead them in the best way possible. He is a natural born leader."

Parr brings a wealth of playoff experience into his leadership role. The 5-foot-11 winger has one goal and four assists in 28 career playoff games. Parr helped the Blades reach back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024. The 64th captain in franchise history said his biggest focus with wearing the letter is being a good friend and teammate.

"I think it's massive as a team to be able to gel like that. Everyone's good friends, you know, no one is turning against each other. You know, if they need something, they can come to me."

The Blades named three alternate captains to serve alongside Parr. 2005-born forward Rowan Calvert will serve his second consecutive season as an alternate captain, while Calgary Flames draft pick Hunter Laing and sophomore defenceman Brayden Klimpke will each dawn an "A" for the first time in their WHL careers.

Calvert's's in his fourth year with the Blades, scoring a career-high 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points in 64 games last year. Drafted in the ninth round (187th overall) by the Blades in 2020, the WHL senior has amassed 39 goals and 50 assists in 202 WHL games.

"I'm just me to be honest," said Calvert, "Same guy, I wear the letter, but I'm still just Rowan Calvert, and I'm just going to be me and address situations how I see fit."

The Saskatoon Blades host the Prince Albert Raiders at Warman Home Centre Communiplex in Warman, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 06, 2025

Klimpke enters his NHL draft-eligible season after a 26-point (3G, 23A) rookie campaign last year with the Bridge City Bunch. The 6-foot blueliner was drafted in the fourth round (70th overall) by the Blades in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 72 career WHL games, the Calgary, AB native has four goals and 25 assists for 29 points. Klimpke was also tied for the team-lead in plus/minus last season alongside Edmonton Oilers draft pick David Lewandowski at +21. The left-handed shot said while he's learned lots from his fellow leadership group, he's learned a lot from former Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk.

"He's unreal. I definitely learned a lot from him as well."

The Saskatoon Blades host the Prince Albert Raiders at Warman Home Centre Communiplex in Warman, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 06, 2025

Laing, who is currently away at Flames training camp, enters his first full season with the Blue and Gold after being acquired in January last season from the Prince George Cougars. The 2006-born winger scored a career-high 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points last season in 64 games.

The Blades begin their season tomorrow night at the Art Hauser Centre against their Highway 11 rival Prince Albert Raiders. The following night is the club's home opener at SaskTel Centre. Puck drop for both contests is at 7:00pm.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.