Broncos Sign Forwards Stepan Kuryachenkov and Brennan Brown

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce the signings of forward prospects: 2008-born Stepan Kuryachenkov and 2007-born Brennan Brown.

Kuryachenkov, a 6'0" left-shot forward from Ufa, Russia, was selected 59th overall by the Broncos in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Last season, he posted 27 goals and 29 assists in 29 games for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Russian U17 league.

In addition, Kuryachenkov contributed 3 assists in 3 games with Tolpar Ufa in the MHL and tallied 5 goals in 11 international games representing Russia's U17 national team.

"Stepan is a competitive player with offensive upside," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "His work ethic is contagious. He wants to contribute and make our team better."

Brown, a 6'3" left-shot forward from Milestone, Saskatchewan, was selected 52nd overall in the 3rd round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He captained the U18 AAA Moose Jaw Warriors of the SMAAAHL last season, recording 26 goals and 25 assists for 51 points in 39 regular season games. He also added 8 goals and 4 assists in 12 playoff games.

"Brennan is a big-bodied guy that is starting to get things figured out in regard to identity," said Leslie. "He knows what he is and understands the role he needs to play. He's a high-character kid that is a terrific teammate."

The Broncos welcome Kuryachenkov, Brown and their families to the organization.







