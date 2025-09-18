Tigers Announce Stringam Law as Jersey Sponsor

Published on September 18, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce they have partnered with Stringam Law for their first ever jersey sponsorship in the team's history. Stringam Law's logo will be featured on the Tigers' home and away jerseys.

Stringam Law is a full ¬âservice law firm rooted in a century ¬âlong Alberta legacy, first established in 1913. Today, with offices spanning Western Canada, they combine innovative, 'UNCOMMON Law' approaches with compassionate and assertive representation, treating every client like family. Guided by core values of Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, Accountability, Loyalty, and Inclusiveness, they deliver premium, tailored legal solutions across diverse communities.

Stringam Law is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Medicine Hat Tigers as their official jersey patch sponsor.

"We are honoured to be the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Like the Tigers, we believe in teamwork, integrity, and loyalty." said Holt Humphrey, Stringam Law Vice-President of Business Development. "This partnership is not only about supporting the team, but about strengthening the community that makes Medicine Hat such a special place."

"We are incredibly proud to expand our partnership with Stringam Law as the jersey patch sponsor." said Kiel Owen, Tigers Sales and Marketing Manager. "Stringam Law is a valued partner and through this landmark collaboration we're taking our partnership to the next level. This partnership demonstrates their commitment to our team and our community."

Stringam Law Partners Luke Day and Ken Taylor and Tigers forwards Markus Ruck and Misha Volotovskii debut the new away jerseys with the Stringam sponsor patch.

Stringam Law Lawyer Carlee Gusikoski and Tigers Josh Van Mulligen and Liam Ruck unveil the new home jerseys with the Stringam sponsor patch.

The Tigers will debut the new jersey patch at home on Saturday, September 20th when they host the Regina Pats in their home opener. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available at tixx.ca.







