Tigers Acquire Sullivan in Kamloops Trade
Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded a conditional 2029 eighth-round pick to the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for forward Max Sullivan (2006-born).
Sullivan, the 19-year-old Calgary, Alberta native was drafted by the Blazers 87th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He tallied 23 points in 61 games with Kamloops in the 2024-25 season. Sullivan will look to make an impact as he joins Medicine Hat's dynamic lineup.
