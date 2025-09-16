Giants Sign Forward Wilkinson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the signing of 2010-born forward Drew Wilkinson (Bozeman, MT) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wilkinson, 15, was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft, selected at fifth overall.

"Drew is a strong winger with an interesting mix of skill and strength," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "We look forward to having him with us in Vancouver in the future."

Wilkinson played last season for Edge School in Calgary in the CSSHL. He recorded 27 points in 34 games, on 13 goals and 14 assists.

The 6-foot, 186 lb. forward plays a power game and was invited to take part in USA Hockey's Boys National 15 Player Development Camp this past summer.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Drew and the Wilkinson family.

