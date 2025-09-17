Blazers Acquire 2008-Born Forward Owen Cooper

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 2008-born forward Owen Cooper from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 7th round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Cooper is from Calgary, AB and had a goal and five assists for six points in 44 games as a 16-year-old in Everett last season.

The 5'7" and 160lb forward played at Edge Hockey Academy out of Calgary from 2022 to 2024. At the U15 level he had 14 goals, 23 assists and 37 points in 22 games and at the U18 level in 2023-24 he had 14 goals, 27 assists and 41 points in 30 games.

The Kamloops Blazers home opener is the Saturday, September 20th at 6:00pm against the Spokane Chiefs.







