Rockets President & GM Bruce Hamilton to Take Part in Drop Zone Kelowna

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton will participate in Drop Zone Kelowna on Tuesday, September 23, rappelling down Landmark 7 in support of Easter Seals programs that benefit children and families in the Okanagan.

Drop Zone Kelowna is an annual fundraiser that challenges community leaders to step out of their comfort zones and rappel down one of the city's tallest buildings. The event raises vital funds for Easter Seals, which provides programs and services that empower children, youth, and adults with disabilities.

Fans and supporters can join Bruce in making a difference by donating through his fundraising page: https://p2p.onecause.com/dropzone2025/bruce-hamilton.

You can learn more about Drop Zone Kelowna at thedropzone.ca.







