Rockets President & GM Bruce Hamilton to Take Part in Drop Zone Kelowna
Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton will participate in Drop Zone Kelowna on Tuesday, September 23, rappelling down Landmark 7 in support of Easter Seals programs that benefit children and families in the Okanagan.
Drop Zone Kelowna is an annual fundraiser that challenges community leaders to step out of their comfort zones and rappel down one of the city's tallest buildings. The event raises vital funds for Easter Seals, which provides programs and services that empower children, youth, and adults with disabilities.
Fans and supporters can join Bruce in making a difference by donating through his fundraising page: https://p2p.onecause.com/dropzone2025/bruce-hamilton.
You can learn more about Drop Zone Kelowna at thedropzone.ca.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025
- Wenatchee Wild Sign Wiczek to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Acquire Local Product Derkatch - Regina Pats
- Rockets President & GM Bruce Hamilton to Take Part in Drop Zone Kelowna - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Package Holder Party Tonight, Chiefs Open Regular Season on the Road on Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Blazers Acquire 2008-Born Forward Owen Cooper - Kamloops Blazers
- Rockets Ranked Ninth in CHL Preseason Top-10 Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Sign Forward Wilkinson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Reassign Forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Extend Partnership with the Flying Fox Media - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Acquire Sullivan in Kamloops Trade - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Leadership Group - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 40th Annual General Meeting Recap - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Blades Launch New Live Victory+ Broadcast 2025-26 Season Home Games - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.