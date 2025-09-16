Broncos Extend Partnership with the Flying Fox Media

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the continuation of their partnership with The Flying Fox Media as the team's Official Game-Day Production Provider for the upcoming WHL season.

As a locally owned and operated company, The Flying Fox Media has become an integral part of the Broncos' game-day experience, delivering high-quality video production that brings the energy and emotion of live hockey to fans across Southwest Saskatchewan and beyond.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with The Flying Fox Media as the Official Production Company of the Swift Current Broncos," said Kevin Simpson, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Broncos. "Ryan Switzer and his staff do a tremendous job leading the production of our Broncos game broadcasts, and we're thrilled to once again work with Ryan and the Flying Fox team this season to deliver a first-class experience for our fans."

This renewed partnership ensures that fans will once again enjoy top-tier in-arena and broadcast content, from live video production to high-energy promotional videos, all created with the professionalism and creativity that Flying Fox is known for.

"Broncos game days bring the people of Southwest Saskatchewan together more than 30 times a year," said Ryan Switzer, owner of The Flying Fox Media. "It means a lot to our team to be part of something that's such a deep-rooted part of our culture. With a talented young Broncos roster and the best fans in the WHL, we're excited to help make game days even more memorable this season."

As the puck drops on another season of Broncos hockey, this continued partnership underlines a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for the community on the ice, in the arena, and on screen.







