Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Leadership Group

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced their 2025-2026 leadership group led by Logan Wormald who has been named the 33rd Captain in 'Canes history. Additionally, Shane Smith, Matteo Fabrizi and Luke Cozens will serve as Alternate Captains.

Wormald, 20, succeeds Noah Chadwick as Captain of the Hurricanes after serving as an Alternate Captain for the 2024- 2025 season. The Langley, BC, product was originally drafted by Lethbridge in the third-round (45th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He has skated in 236 regular season games with the 'Canes amassing 210 points (85g-125a) along with 142 penalty minutes and a plus-60 rating over his four seasons. Wormald has added 14 points (6g-8a) and 16 penalty minutes in 27 post-season games.

The 5'11, 163-pound forward has committed to Nebraska-Omaha for the 2026-2027 season. Wormald set a career-high last season recorded 70 points (30g-40a) with 34 penalty minutes and a plus-34 rating. It marked the first time in his career that he reached the 30-goal and 70-point mark. He currently sits tied for 23rd all-time in games played (236), tied for 19th in goals (85), 21st overall in assists (125) and 20th all-time in points (210) in Hurricanes history. Wormald was named the 'Canes Three Star Award recipient while also being named the Co-MVP.

Smith, 20, enters his second season with the Hurricanes after being acquired from the Medicine Hat Tigers at the start of the 2024- 2025 campaign. Last year, the Cessford, AB, product appeared in 60 games with the 'Canes collecting 30 points (12g-18a) with 50 penalty minutes. Smith added six points (3g-3a) and 25 penalty minutes in 14 playoff games helping the 'Canes to the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6'2, 204-pound forward was originally drafted by the Tigers in the third-round (51st overall) in the 2020 WHL Draft.

Smith has skated in 203 career regular season games totaling 115 points (60g-55a) along with 180 penalty minutes split between Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. Smith was named the recipient of the Herman Elfring Community Relations Award last year. He attended the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp prior to the 2024-2025 season.

Fabrizi, 20, enters his first season with the Hurricanes after being acquired from the Prince Albert Raiders during the off- season. The St. Albert, AB, was originally drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the second-round (31st overall) in the 2020 WHL Draft. He has skated in 226 regular season games collecting 41 points (12g-29a) along with 242 penalty minutes.

The 6'6, 240-pound defenceman matched a career-high with 12 points (3g-9a) along with 61 penalty minutes during the 2024-2025 season split between the Raiders and Rebels. Fabrizi enters this season as the only overage rearguard for the Hurricanes. He has previously attended NHL Development camps with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Cozens, 19, enters his third season with the Hurricanes. The Whitehorse, YT, product was drafted by Lethbridge in the seventh-round (140th overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He has appeared in 111 regular season games during his career with the 'Canes totaling 17 points (4g-13a) along with eight penalty minutes. Cozens has added six points (1g-5a) and eight penalty minutes in 17 career playoff games.

The 6'2, 182-pound forward recorded a career-high 10 points (3g-7a) along with six penalty minutes in 64 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season. Cozens added six points (1g-5a) along with six penalty minutes in 16 post-season games last year scoring his lone playoff goal in a Game 7 victory over the Calgary Hitmen in the second-round. He is the younger brother of former Hurricanes Captain Dylan Cozens.

The Hurricanes will open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday in the Dairy Queen Home Opener when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen in the first of an opening weekend home-and-home.







