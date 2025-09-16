Blades Launch New Live Victory+ Broadcast 2025-26 Season Home Games

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce a new live broadcast on Victory+ TV for every home game during the 2025-26 season.

Through this collaboration, Blades fans will experience a new way to watch and follow their team. Hosted by Blades Communications Manager Tanner Chubey, each broadcast will feature a 15-minute pre-game show and intermission reports filled with in-depth analysis, behind-the-scene content, and exclusive interviews with players, coaches, alumni, and other special guests.

"This partnership with Victory+ has allowed us to expand the way we connect with our fans, and this show will take it one step further" said Blades Director of Business Operations Tyler Wawryk, "Victory+ provides a professional, entertaining, and free broadcast that brings the rink to wherever our fans are, and we're thrilled to give fans a new way to follow our story."

The Western Hockey League (WHL) and Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by Western Canadian tech company A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), announced a groundbreaking multi-year deal in March bringing every WHL game to fans for free.

All games are available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favourite teams and players at home and on the road. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Fans can get their first taste of the new Blades broadcast on Victory+ on Saturday, Sept. 20 when the Blue and Gold welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to SaskTel Centre for their home opener presented by Go Merlin Ford Lincoln. Puck drop is at 7:00pm, with coverage beginning 15 minutes before game time. Blade City can also tune into the team's season opener the night prior on Victory+ for free when they visit the Art Hauser Centre to take on the Raiders.

The Saskatoon Blades Home Opener presented by Go Merlin Ford Lincoln is Saturday, Sept. 20 against the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm. Single game tickets are on sale now.







