Blades Sign 6-Foot-1 Blueliner Dumas to WHL Scholarship Agreement

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born defenceman Luke Dumas to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 15-year-old blueliner was acquired by the Blades via trade in January from the Prince George Cougars. Dumas came to 'Toon Town in the same deal that brought Calgary Flames draft pick Hunter Laing to the Bridge City.

"Luke's development has been accelerating rapidly," said Blades Director of Scouting Dan Tencer, "When you consider that he's a very late birthday who is only a week away from being a 2010, we're very excited about the trajectory he's on."

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has five assists through six games this season with the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's (CSSHL) Northern Alberta Extreme (NAX) U18. Dumas split time between the Junior Prospect Hockey League's (JPHL) Titans Hockey Union at the U17 and U18 level. In 16 games with the U17 squad, the right-handed shot scored nine goals and seven assists for a point-per-game pace. Dumas added two goals and seven assists in 19 games with the U18 team.

"His physical size and raw tools are obvious when you see him and he's a high character young man who is driven to learn and develop," said Tencer, "He has the skill, skating ability and length to play the game in all 3 zones. We're excited to continue to work with him and have him as part of our future on the back end."

Dumas joined the Blades in Edmonton, AB on the way to their U.S. Division road trip. The rookie defenceman is expected to stay with the Blades for the entire time south of the border. We're excited to welcome the Dumas family to the organization and look forward to watching Luke continue his development under the guidance of head coach Dan DaSilva and his staff.







