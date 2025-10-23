Preview: Americans vs Royals - October 24, 2025
Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Friday, October 24, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Alzheimer's Awareness Night
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period on their way to a 3-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets at home on Sunday. Cash Koch and Jake Gudelj scored in the first before Savin Virk sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the third. It was the first time this season that Tri-City opened the scoring in a game. Xavier Wendt was stellar in net, turning aside 38 saves in the victory.
VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Royals this season, and a rematch of last year's playoff series. After tonight, Tri-City will travel to Victoria in the New Year for games January 3 and 4 in Victoria before the season series wraps up February 24 in Tri-City. There are plenty of new faces on both sides, as just 10 members of the Americans current roster played in at least three games in last year's playoff series.
TEAM COMPARISON
TRI-CITY AMERICANS VICTORIA ROYALS
RECORD: 3-6-0-0 RECORD: 6-2-2-1
CONFERENCE RANKING: 11th CONFERENCE RANKING: 2nd
GOALS FOR: 22 GOALS FOR: 45
GOALS AGAINST: 39 GOALS AGAINST: 42
POWER PLAY: 17.4% (4/23) POWER PLAY: 28.8% (15/52)
PENALTY KILL: 66.7% (14/21) PENALTY KILL: 77.1% (27/35)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (1-7-8) Roan Woodward (9-7-16)
Savin Virk (3-4-7) Hayden Moore (5-9-14)
Connor Dale (2-5-7) Reggie Newman (3-9-12)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Alzheimer's Sweatshirt Sales
Section J: Alzheimer's Auction
Section R: Tri-City Amateur Hockey Association
Jersey Auction: Brandon Whynott #27 (White)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Jakub Vanecek
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
