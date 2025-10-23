Preview: Americans vs Royals - October 24, 2025

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Friday, October 24, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Alzheimer's Awareness Night

LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period on their way to a 3-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets at home on Sunday. Cash Koch and Jake Gudelj scored in the first before Savin Virk sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the third. It was the first time this season that Tri-City opened the scoring in a game. Xavier Wendt was stellar in net, turning aside 38 saves in the victory.

VS VICTORIA: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Royals this season, and a rematch of last year's playoff series. After tonight, Tri-City will travel to Victoria in the New Year for games January 3 and 4 in Victoria before the season series wraps up February 24 in Tri-City. There are plenty of new faces on both sides, as just 10 members of the Americans current roster played in at least three games in last year's playoff series.

TEAM COMPARISON

TRI-CITY AMERICANS VICTORIA ROYALS

RECORD: 3-6-0-0 RECORD: 6-2-2-1

CONFERENCE RANKING: 11th CONFERENCE RANKING: 2nd

GOALS FOR: 22 GOALS FOR: 45

GOALS AGAINST: 39 GOALS AGAINST: 42

POWER PLAY: 17.4% (4/23) POWER PLAY: 28.8% (15/52)

PENALTY KILL: 66.7% (14/21) PENALTY KILL: 77.1% (27/35)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Jake Gudelj (1-7-8) Roan Woodward (9-7-16)

Savin Virk (3-4-7) Hayden Moore (5-9-14)

Connor Dale (2-5-7) Reggie Newman (3-9-12)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Alzheimer's Sweatshirt Sales

Section J: Alzheimer's Auction

Section R: Tri-City Amateur Hockey Association

Jersey Auction: Brandon Whynott #27 (White)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jakub Vanecek

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.