Rockets Snap Skid with Shootout Win Over Royals

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Kayden Longley scores vs. the Victoria Royals

The Kelowna Rockets ended their five-game slide in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, taking down the Victoria Royals 2-1 in a shootout at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Royals opened the scoring early when Roan Woodward buried his ninth of the year off a feed from Miles Cooper just 82 seconds into the contest. The Rockets responded minutes later as Kayden Longley (4) redirected a point shot from Jaxon Kehrig, with Dawson Gerwing adding the secondary assist to tie the game 1-1.

From that point on, goaltending stole the show. Josh Banini turned aside 33 shots for Kelowna, including several key saves in the third period and overtime. His standout performance earned him First Star of the Game honours, along with the WHL's Save of the Night.

After a scoreless overtime, the shootout delivered fireworks. Kalder Varga opened the scoring for Kelowna, creeping in slowly before faking the goaltender and going glove side. Carson Wetsch followed with a high blocker-side snipe, while Daniel Pekar sealed the win, walking in patiently and sliding it five-hole. Banini shut the door at the other end, stopping three of five shooters to secure the Rockets 2-1 victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots: Kelowna 33 | Victoria 34

Power Play: Kelowna 0/1 | Victoria 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 30 | Victoria 33

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to Prospera Place on Saturday, October 25, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at 6:05 p.m. for the 29th Annual Hershey Candy Scramble. Tickets for that game are available now at selectyourtickets.com.

