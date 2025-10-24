Rockets Host Tigers for Hershey Candy Scramble Night

Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga

The Kelowna Rockets (4-5-0-1) return to Prospera Place this Saturday, October 25th, to take on the Medicine Hat Tigers (7-4-0-0) for the 29th Annual Hershey Candy Scramble Night. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets look to build on the momentum from Wednesday's 2-1 shootout victory in Victoria, where Josh Banini turned in a 33-save performance and earned WHL Save of the Night honours. Kayden Longley opened the scoring for Kelowna, while Daniel Pekar netted the shootout winner to snap the club's five-game skid.

MEDICINE HAT:

The Tigers enter Saturday's matchup with a 7-4-0-0 record, sitting near the top of the Central Division. Their offense has been steady through the opening month, averaging nearly four goals per game. Liam Ruck (3G, 9A) and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (4G, 8A) lead the charge up front, while defenseman Bryce Pickford (7G, 4A) provides production from the blue line.

Special teams have been a major factor for Medicine Hat's success, the Tigers own a 22.0% power play and a top-five penalty kill operating at 86.4%. They will take on the Kamloops Blazers Friday night before heading to Kelowna.

INSIDE THE SERIES:

2025-26 Season Series: First Meeting

Kelowna Record: 4-5-0-1

Medicine Hat Record: 7-4-0-0

Last 5 Games:

Kelowna - (2-1 W @ Victoria), (1-3 L @ Tri-City), (2-3 L v. Everett), (5-6 L v. Victoria), (3-5 L @ Penticton)

Medicine Hat - (1-3 L @ Vancouver), (4-5 L @ Victoria), (3-2 W v. Spokane), (5-0 W v. Portland), (2-4 L @ Calgary)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 27 GF / 38 GA | Medicine Hat 43 GF / 28 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 7/44 (15.9%), PK 31/39 (79.5%) | Medicine Hat PP 9/41 (21.9%), PK 38/44 (86.3%)

HERSHEY CANDY SCRAMBLE:

The 29th Annual Hershey Candy Scramble returns Saturday night, one of the sweetest traditions in Rockets hockey. Kids 11 years and under are invited onto the ice during the second intermission to collect Hershey chocolate.

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie - 4 points away from 200 career WHL points

Mazden Leslie - 11 games away from 300 career WHL games played

Carson Wetsch - 12 games away from 200 career WHL games played

Hiroki Gojsic - 9 points shy of 100 career WHL points

INJURY REPORT:

#11 Tij Iginla - Illness (Day-to-Day)

#15 Levi Benson - Lower Body (Day-to-Day)

#6 Jackson Gillespie - Upper Body (Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Saturday's matchup, the Rockets hit the road a week later to take on the Vancouver Giants for the first time this season on Saturday, November 1st, at Prospera Place. Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available at selectyourtickets.com or the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

