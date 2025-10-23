Cougars Rally Late But Fall 6-3 to Tigers at CN Centre

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars kicked off their three-game home stand with a 6-3 setback to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday at CN Centre.

The Cougars came out flying in the opening period with plenty of shots, physicality, and tenacity. However, Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer was outstanding, keeping the game scoreless for the first 16 minutes. Prince George finally broke through when Terik Parascak buried his sixth of the season at 16:17. The lead was short-lived, as just 27 seconds later, Noah Davidson capitalized on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. Despite outshooting Medicine Hat 17-5 in the frame, the game remained even after one.

In the second period, the Tigers took their first lead when Kyle Heger's shot from the blue line found its way through traffic and past Alexander Levshyn at 6:18, making it 2-1. That score held through 40 minutes of play.

In the third, the Cougars pressed hard but couldn't solve Switzer. Midway through the period, the Tigers pulled away with two quick goals just 20 seconds apart from Yaroslav Bryzgalov (13:23) and Kade Stengrim (13:43), extending their lead to 4-1. Prince George responded late, as Kooper Gizowski blasted home his 10th of the season on a 6-on-3 power play at 15:46 to cut the deficit to two. Then, with the net empty, Jett Lajoie beat Switzer at 18:41 to make it a one-goal game. That was as close as the Cats would come, as Medicine Hat sealed the victory with a pair of empty-net goals from Liam Ruck and Carter Cunningham to secure the 6-3 final.

"They played a really smart road game," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "We had a pretty good first period but in the second and third period I just thought they played real smart and we didn't play hard enough."

Post Game Interview with GM & HC Mark Lamb:

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/10/23024345/post-game-Mark-Lamb-Oct-22.mp3

The Cougars will now shift their attention to the Seattle Thunderbirds as the two teams will begin a weekend double-header starting Friday at 7:00 pm at CN Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.