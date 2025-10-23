Tigers Scratch out Cougars 6-3

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Cougars for the first and only matchup of the season on Wednesday night in the CN Centre. The Tigers lost their lone matchup against the Cougars in the 2024-25 regular season.

Although the Tigers were outshot 17-5 in the first period, the high-danger scoring chances for both teams seemed to be about equal. The Tigers may not have taken as many shots from the outside as the Cougars, but all five shots they took in the first frame were good scoring chances. Prince George opened up the scoring deep into the first period with a goal from Terik Parascak on the power play at 16:17. Medicine Hat answered back 0:29 later with a goal from Noah Davidson at 16:46. Liam Ruck sent a pass to Kyle Heger who stretched the puck to Davidson, who then outskated the Cougars defender and scored with a backhand shot.

The two teams put the same amount of shots on goal in the second period with seven each. The Tigers went on their only power play of the game early in the second period at just 0:30. They moved the puck well in the offensive zone but couldn't get anything past the Cougars goaltender under the high pressure of their penalty kill unit. The Tigers would end up scoring the lone goal in the second frame at 6:18. Kadon McCann and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll moved the puck to Heger at the point after winning the draw in the offensive zone. Heger accepted the pass and fired a long wrist shot from the edge of the blue line and scored his second of the year.

Both teams were busy on the scoresheet with a combined six goals in the third period. The scoring didn't start until 13:23 into the third frame when Yaroslav Bryzgalov intercepted a pass in front of the net, and buried his own rebound for his fourth of the year. Kade Stengrim would score the eventual game winner just 20 seconds later with a one-time shot from the high slot. McCann would get the primary helper on the goal for his second point of the night, and Niilopekka Muhonen would grab the secondary assist. Prince George began to close the gap with a power play goal at 15:46 from Kooper Gizowski. The Cougars continued putting the pressure on the Tabbies with their only even strength goal of the game from Jett Lajoie at 18:41 to make it a 4-3 game in the final minutes. The Tigers would hold on for the victory and add two empty net goals from Liam Ruck and Carter Cunningham to boot. Misha Volotovskii and Veeti Väisänen would get the assists on the second empty net goal, with teh first being unassisted.

Jordan Switzer had a fantastic night in net for the Tigers. His 32 saves on 35 shots made for a .914 save percentage, earning him the first star of the night and the Hardest Working Player.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 4/6 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer (35SH, 32SV) - Medicine Hat

Kyle Heger (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Kooper Gizowski (1G, 1A) - Prince George

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jordan Switzer

The next game on the Tigers' itinerary is Friday, October 24th against the Blazers in the Sandman Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.