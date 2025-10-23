Pats Power Past Hurricanes 6-3 for Second Straight Home Win

Published on October 23, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats extended their win streak to two games on Wednesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 at the Brandt Centre.

Caden Brown led the way with a career-high four points (2G-2A), while linemates Julien Maze (1G-2A) and Ellis Mieyette (2A) also chipped in multi-point performances to power the Pats offense. Netminder Marek Schlenker turned aside key chances to earn his second victory.

The Pats came out flying in the opening frame, striking early as Mieyette set up Brown for a backdoor finish just 1:14 into the game. After Lethbridge tied it moments later, Jace Egland regained the lead late in the period with a shot from the right wing. Brown added his second of the night before intermission, deflecting a Maze shot into the top corner to make it 3-1 Regina after 20 minutes.

The Hurricanes closed the gap early in the second, but Maze restored the two-goal lead midway through the period, cashing in on a rebound for his fifth of the season. Cohen Klassen extended the advantage to 5-2 minutes later, burying a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Lethbridge's Luke Cozens scored his second of the game in the third period to bring the visitors within two, but Keets Fawcett sealed the victory with an unassisted marker into an open net at 18:07.

With the win, the Pats improve to 3-6-1 on the season and their carry momentum into a quick Alberta road trip this weekend, visiting Red Deer on Friday and Edmonton on Saturday.

FINAL: Regina Pats 6, Lethbridge Hurricanes 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 - #27 Caden Brown (5), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette and #72 Julien Maze at 1:14 // Mieyette found an open Brown at the backdoor, finishing off a three-on-one rush to open the scoring.

Hurricanes 1-1 - #11 Luke Cozens (7), assisted by #16 Easton Daneault and #5 Grady Pichette at 3:37 // Daneault's cross-ice pass redirected off a skate to Cozens, who sent it past Marek Schlenker to tie the game.

Pats 2-1 - #24 Jace Egland (2), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton at 18:31 // Egland rushed down the right wing and fired a shot into the far corner to restore the Pats' lead.

Pats 3-1 - #27 Caden Brown (6), assisted by #72 Julien Maze and #55 Ephram McNutt at 19:49 // From the high slot, Maze's shot deflected off Brown and into the top corner for his second of the night.

Second Period

Hurricanes 3-2 - #12 Tyden Lafournaise (2), assisted by #9 Kade Duell and #23 Matteo Fabrizi at 2:17 // Duell fed Lafournaise in the right circle, where he snapped a shot over Schlenker's shoulder to make it a one-goal game.

Pats 4-2 - #72 Julien Maze (5), assisted by #27 Caden Brown and #21 Ellis Mieyette at 9:12 // Mieyette slowed the play down and found Brown in the slot - after his initial shot was stopped, Maze buried the rebound.

Pats 5-2 - #37 Cohen Klassen (3), assisted by #27 Caden Brown and #6 Reese Hamilton at 14:40 // Klassen pounced on a loose puck near the crease and jammed it home to extend the Pats' lead to three.

Third Period

Hurricanes 5-3 - #11 Luke Cozens (8), assisted by #16 Easton Daneault at 5:23 // Daneault sent a quick backhand pass from the corner to Cozens, who was left unmarked in front for his second of the game.

Pats 6-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (6), unassisted at 18:07 // Fawcett forced a turnover in the slot and flipped the puck into the open net to seal the victory.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 5 - 17 - 12 - 34

Hurricanes: 3 - 5 - 8 - 16

Power Plays

Pats: 2/4

Hurricanes: 0/2

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 13 saves on 16 shots

Hurricanes: Koen Cleaver - 28 saves on 33 shots

COMING UP

The Regina Pats jump on a mini road trip to Alberta, taking on Red Deer on Friday, Oct. 24 and Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Pats then return home on Wednesday, October 29 when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings at 7pm. The Pats will finish their October schedule against the Moose Jaw Warriors.







