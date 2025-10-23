Broncos Launch Season Ticket Drive in Partnership with the Southwest Facility Foundation

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are kicking off a new season ticket drive today with the goal of reaching 1,700 season ticket members by January 3, while raising funds for the Southwest Facility Foundation.

The Broncos currently have 1,533 season ticket members, and for every new season ticket sold during the drive, the team will donate $25 to the Southwest Facility Foundation. Season ticket memberships are pro-rated based on the remaining home games in the 2025-26 WHL season, and members will also be entered to win great prizes as milestones are reached during the campaign.

"There's a lot of excitement around this year's Broncos team as we're off to a hot start and there's been some highly entertaining games so far," said Executive VP of Business Operations Kevin Simpson. "Becoming a season ticket holder is the best way to guarantee your same great seat for all of our biggest theme nights this season including Teddy Bear Toss, Slough Sharks Night, and Country Night, while saving big over walk up ticket prices and securing your seat for the playoffs. It's been awesome to see the community rally behind the team early on, and we're looking forward to building on that momentum while continuing to support the Southwest Facility Foundation."

Broncos season ticket memberships offer big savings on single game prices, along with great perks such as exclusive dressing room tours, team merchandise discounts, and Bring a Buddy Nights. Plus, your first two playoff games are included in your season ticket membership.

The Broncos will not be offering pro-rated season ticket memberships past January 3 this season, so fans interested in joining Broncos Nation are encouraged to act soon to lock in great seats for the stretch run and 2026 WHL playoffs while supporting a great community cause.

As the Broncos reach new milestones during the ticket drive, season ticket members will be entered to win exciting prizes, including:

- 1,600 season tickets: Broncos Winter Prize Package (autographed stick, toque, scarf, and mittens)

- 1,650 season tickets: Autographed Broncos Replica Game Jersey

- 1,700 season tickets: Ultimate Fan Experience including a private dressing room tour and meet and greet with the team, suite night, and an autographed jersey

Season ticket memberships can be purchased by calling the Broncos Office at (306) 773-1509 or by visiting The Stable inside the InnovationPlex during regular business hours.

For more information on Broncos season ticket memberships, visit www.scbroncos.com.







