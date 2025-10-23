Degagne Looking to Get Back to his Role as Offensive Defenceman

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - In front of his former AAA teammates, his parents, and his family, William Degagne potted the first goal of his WHL career last week in his hometown.

"I think last year, getting a couple of games up here with the guys, going back playing some more offense, playing a bigger role with the Blazers has really made me a better player for this year and improved my offensive game," said Degagne.

The product of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects draft. In his draft year, Degagne tallied 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points through 30 games with the Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA team.

Last season with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA team, Degagne registered 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points through 40 games.

"I would say I play a pretty fast game, I like to move my feet, that's probably my biggest strength," said Degagne. "I'm trying to get back into the role as an offensive defenceman; this year it's been a little bit of a slow start."

