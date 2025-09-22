Blades Sign 2007-Born Goalie Taye Timmerman
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce the signing of 2007-born goaltender Taye Timmerman to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The 18-year-old netminder was listed by the Blades in January 2025. Timmerman appeared in two 2025 preseason games for the Blades, posting one win, a .932 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.46 goals against average (GAA).
"Taye has had an outstanding calendar year, from winning an MJHL title to winning playoff MVP after a historic game 7 performance," said Blades General Manager Colin Priestner, "He brought that momentum right into training camp and has proven that he is a WHL calibre goaltender with a bright future ahead of him."
The 6-foot goalie backstopped the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's (MJH) Northern Manitoba Blizzard last season, posting a 20-13-1 record, .908 SV%, 2.60 GAA, and two shutouts in 34 regular season appearances. A Winnipeg, MB native, Timmerman was named playoff MVP as he helped the Blizzard to the MJHL Championship, going 12-4 with a .937 SV%, 1.68 GAA, and one shutout. Timmerman's biggest performance came in the championship-deciding Game 7 against the Dauphin Kings, where he stopped 55 of 56 shots in a 2-1 triple overtime victory to send his team to the 2025 Centennial Cup.
