Portland Winterhawks Acquire Goaltender Cruz Chase

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks hockey club announced today that they have acquired 2007-born goaltender Cruz Chase from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a 2026 Eighth-Round Draft Pick.

Cruz, aged 17, most recently played for the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL. In 18 games during the 2024-25 season, Cruz worked to a 2.38 GAA, a .910 SV%, and a 13-3-2 record. The Airdrie, AB native also played in one playoff game with the Canucks as they won last year's AJHL title over the Grand Prairie Storm.

The entire Portland Winterhawks organization is excited to welcome Cruz to the Rose City for the 50th Season of Hawkey!







