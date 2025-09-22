Spokane Chiefs Trade F Cam Parr to Medicine Hat in Exchange for 2027 8th-Round Pick

Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash, - The Spokane Chiefs have traded 2006-born forward Cam Parr to the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for an 8th-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Cam has been a solid contributor to our team over the three years as well as an excellent teammate, but we felt this move would allow him another opportunity in the Western Hockey League," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We thank Cam for all he has done for the Spokane Chiefs organization and wish him all the best going forward."

Parr, originally a 5th-round pick in 2021, appeared in 166 regular season games with the Spokane Chiefs, tallying nine goals and 22 assists across three seasons. Parr also recorded two goals and four assists in 24 playoff games for the Chiefs. Parr racked up 241 penalty minutes as a Chief, including a team-high 97 last season.

The move brings the Chiefs' attacking roster down to 17 forwards.







