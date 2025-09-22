Tigers Acquire Parr in Spokane Trade
Published on September 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded a 2027 eighth-round pick to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for forward Cameron Parr (2006-born).
Parr, the 19-year-old La Salle, Manitoba native was drafted by the Chiefs 97th overall in the fifth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He tallied 12 points in 59 games with Spokane in the 2024-25 season.
