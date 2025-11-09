Tigers Fall, 7-4, to Wheat Kings

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Wheat Kings on Saturday night in Co-op Place for the first of four matchups this season. The Tigers were 3-1-0-0 against the Wheat Kings in the 2024-25 season.

Medicine Hat had a strong first period, putting Brandon to the test early with 14 shots in the first frame. Jonas Woo was the man of the night for the Tigers as he was all over the scoresheet from the start of the game. He extended his goal streak to four games with a tally at 7:50 to break the scoreless tie. Woo timed his zone entry perfectly to get a step on the Brandon defender from behind. Collecting a pass from Yaroslav Bryzgalov, he put home a wrist shot from the right circle for his eighth of the year. Ethan Neutens picked up the secondary assist. After a strong first period, the Tigers led 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Brandon bounced back in the second period with three goals of their own. They opened the period with back to back goals from Luke Mistelbacher at 4:37 and 5:31 to take a 2-1 lead. Woo tied the game just under the halfway mark of the game at 9:07 with a power play goal. Bryce Pickford stopped a Brandon clearing attempt at the blue line then fed Woo in the slot, who managed to put away his ninth goal of the season with a wrist shot. Brady Turko took back the lead for Brandon with a goal at 11:14. The back-and-forth festivities continued as Pickford answered back with the Tigers' second power play goal of the game at 14:00. Pickford showed tremendous patience with the puck, waiting at the top of the right circle for a lane to open up and putting the puck past the goaltender when it did. Markus Ruck and Woo connected for the assists on the goal. The Tigers outshot the Wheat Kings 12-8 in the second period, and the high-scoring action was not over for either side.

The Wheat Kings continued their scoring momentum from the second period and managed to put away four straight goals to start the third. Grayson Burzynski started the third period scoring at 3:27. Brady Turko grabbed his second of the night to extend their lead at 6:33. Luke Mistelbacher completed his hat trick with an empty net goal at 14:46. Jordan Gavin would score the Wheat Kings' seventh goal of the evening at 15:21 to pad their lead. The Tigers would eventually get in on the scoring action with a goal from Jonas Woo to complete his hat trick. A slap shot from the right circle found its way in on the right side of the net to give Woo his tenth goal of the year. Tyson Moss and Bryzgalov grabbed the helpers on the final goal of the evening. Medicine Hat outshot Brandon 14-12 in the third period, and 40-27 in the game. Carter Casey made the start for the Tigers on Saturday night. He stopped 20 of 26 shots faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (3G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Luke Mistelbacher (3G) - Brandon

Brady Turko (2G) - Brandon

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, November 14th against the Regina Pats in the Brandt Centre.







