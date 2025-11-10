Semeniuk Pushes Warriors to Win in Overtime Thriller

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors sailed to a tense victory over the Red Deer Rebels at the Hangar on Sunday.

The Red Deer Rebels struck very early in the first period with a goal off the stick of Samuel Drancak with a shot through heavy traffic in front of the Warriors' net. Past the five-minute mark, Brady Ness and Jake Missura battled at centre ice. In addition to five-minute fighting majors, Brady Ness was assessed a two-minute minor for charging, and Missura was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On a mid-frame power play following a hooking call to Red Deer's Talon Brigley, Captain Lynden Lakovic tallied his league-leading 17th goal of the season to extend his points streak to 11 games.

The Warriors had an early penalty kill in the second frame after Connor Schmidt was assessed a penalty for tripping. The Warriors were able to hold off the Rebels and tally a short-handed goal off the stick of Casey Brown.

Kash Andresen was called for high-sticking with under five minutes to play in the second period, and the Warriors could not hold off the Rebels' power play, leaving the score tied at two goals apiece. The Warriors had another late opportunity on the power play, but couldn't capitalize, leaving the teams tied heading into the final period.

The Warriors started the third period with two seconds remaining in the tripping minor to Red Deer's Matus Lisy. The third period remained tame as neither team managed to score, and there were no called penalties. At the end of the third period, the teams were tied, and the game headed into overtime.

Ethan Semeniuk posted the game-winner 3:35 into the overtime frame to lift the Warriors to victory and earn them a total of six points out of a possible eight during their busy weekend.

The Warriors went one for two on the power play and two for three on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke was tested by his former team and made 34 saves on 36 shots. Across the ice, Matthew Kondro made 31 saves on 34 shots.

The Warriors hit the road this weekend with games in Swift Current on Friday and Regina on Saturday. Follow along with James Gallo on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







