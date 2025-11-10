Rockets Trade Forward Kanjyu Gojsic to Edmonton
Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded forward Kanjyu Gojsic (2008) and a sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (Prince George) and a fourth-round pick in 2029.
Gojsic, 17, was originally selected by the Rockets in the third round (48th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Langley, BC native has appeared in 69 career WHL games with Kelowna over the past two seasons, recording 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points.
"He's a skilled young player who's continued to develop his game each season. We thank him for his time in Kelowna the past year and a half and wish him all the best as he takes the next step in his career with Edmonton." said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton.
This move provides the Rockets with additional draft capital heading into the next several seasons, while giving Gojsic an opportunity to take on a new role with the Oil Kings.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets right wing Kanjyu Gojsic
|
Kelowna Rockets right wing Kanjyu Gojsic
Western Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025
- Broncos Fall to Pats 7-1 - Swift Current Broncos
- Semeniuk Pushes Warriors to Win in Overtime Thriller - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Acquire Longley, Prospect & Picks from Rockets for Smith, Cihar - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Power Past Broncos 7-1 with Season-High Offence - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Acquire Kanjyu Gojsic from Kelowna Rockets - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Trade Forward Kanjyu Gojsic to Edmonton - Kelowna Rockets
- Colt Carter, Canada Red Take Gold at U17 World Challenge - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall, 7-4, to Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Push Late, But Fall Just Short Saturday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Conway Snags First WHL Win, Stops 36 as Wild Stop Division-Leading Prince George, 2-1 - Wenatchee Wild
- Seattle Thunderbirds' Power Play a Factor in Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Put Themselves Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory Over Portland Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- T-Birds Chop Down the Giants - Seattle Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.