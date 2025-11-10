Rockets Trade Forward Kanjyu Gojsic to Edmonton

Kelowna Rockets right wing Kanjyu Gojsic

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded forward Kanjyu Gojsic (2008) and a sixth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (Prince George) and a fourth-round pick in 2029.

Gojsic, 17, was originally selected by the Rockets in the third round (48th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Langley, BC native has appeared in 69 career WHL games with Kelowna over the past two seasons, recording 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points.

"He's a skilled young player who's continued to develop his game each season. We thank him for his time in Kelowna the past year and a half and wish him all the best as he takes the next step in his career with Edmonton." said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton.

This move provides the Rockets with additional draft capital heading into the next several seasons, while giving Gojsic an opportunity to take on a new role with the Oil Kings.

