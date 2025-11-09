Hawks Push Late, But Fall Just Short Saturday Night

Published on November 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Nathan Brown and Ryan Miller tallied late goals to pull the Hawks within one, but time ran out on the comeback as Portland fell 4-3 to the Chiefs.

Game #18: Portland (3) vs. Spokane (4)

SOG: POR (37) - SPO (35)

PP: POR (2/6) - SPO (0/5)

Saves: Clark (31) - Vieillard (34)

SCORING:

SPO - Rhett Sather (3) from Will McIsaac and Cohen Harris

POR - Alex Weiermair (8) from Carter Sotheran (power play)

SPO - Sam Oremba (5) from Will McIsaac and Gavin Burcar

SPO - Chase Harrington (7) from Rhett Sather and Harry Mattern

SPO - Owen Martin (3)

POR - Nathan Brown (6) from Ryan Miller and Will McLaughlin

POR - Ryan Miller (6) from Nathan Free and Nathan Brown (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

Spokane opened the scoring in Portland just moments before the second media timeout of the first period, as defenseman Rhett Sather found the back of the net. Portland responded 65 seconds later when a stretch pass from Carter Sotheran hit Alex Weiermair in stride, and he finished his breakaway with a smooth backhand for his second power-play goal of the season.

The Chiefs controlled the middle frame, firing 16 shots at rookie netminder Blake Clark and capitalizing with three goals to take a 4-1 lead into the third period.

Portland came out firing in the final frame and finally broke through when Nathan Brown buried his sixth goal of the season, snapping a wrist shot past Spokane goaltender Linus Vieillard to cut the deficit to two. A late slashing call on Spokane gave the Hawks a power play, and captain Ryan Miller made it count, skating the blue line with speed and rifling a shot through traffic to bring Portland within one with just over two minutes remaining. Despite a ferocious final push, the Heartattack Hawks came up just short as Spokane escaped with a 4-3 win in Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Wednesday night for a midweek matchup with the Prince Albert Raiders in the teams' only meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

