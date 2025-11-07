Game Day Hub: November 7 at Wenatchee
Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Winterhawks head to central Washington to take on the Wenatchee Wild for the first time this season, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at Town Toyota Center.
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST
Venue: Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app
Watch Live: Victory+
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Saturday, November 8 - 50 years of Hawkey - Unveiling 50-41 - BUY TICKETS
Friday, November 14 - Hosers and 5-0 - BUY TICKETS
Sunday, November 16 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Winterhawks struck twice in the first period but couldn't maintain momentum, falling 6-2 to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night. Reed Brown and Alex Weiermair tallied for Portland, while the Cougars responded with five unanswered goals, including three in the second period. Despite a strong push late, the Hawks were denied by Prince George goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen, who stopped all 26 shots over the final two frames.
50 and Flying
Winterhawks second-year forward Jordan Duguay recorded his 50th career WHL point on Wednesday night, picking up an assist on Alex Weiermair's power-play goal, for Portland's second tally of the game.
The Edmonton, Alberta native was the only Winterhawk to appear in all 68 regular-season games last year, posting 32 points (17G, 15A) to rank seventh on the team during his rookie campaign. Recently earning an NHL Central Scouting 'C' rating, Duguay is projected as a potential fourth or fifth-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft.
The 17-year-old has carried that momentum into this season, tied for the team lead with 18 points (6G, 12A) and already notching four multi-point performances.
Wild Watch
The Winterhawks and Wild square off tonight for the first time in the 2025-26 regular season. The teams met six times last year, with Portland holding the upper hand with a 5-1-0-0 record. Now in their third WHL season, the Wild are looking to bounce back from a slow start, entering the weekend with a 3-8-1-1 record.
Despite sitting at the bottom of the league with just eight points, Wenatchee boasts one of the WHL's top penalty-kill units, operating at 87.9% and allowing only eight goals on 66 short-handed situations. Moorhead, Minnesota native Mason Kraft leads the team with 12 points (4G, 8A) in his rookie season in Wenatchee.
50 Years of Hawkey
The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener on October 25, presented by Chick-fil-A. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.
Tune in on Victory+
Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.
Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.
