Game Preview: Cougars at Silvertips

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, WA - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars' road-trip continues as they take on the league-leading Everett Silvertips for the first time in the 2025-26 season. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm at the Angel of the Winds Arena. This marks the first of four meetings between the two clubs. After tonight's game, the team wraps up the six-game road swing tomorrow night in Wenatchee.

vs. SILVERTIPS: Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Everett Silvertips in the regular season. The Cougars are 4-11-1 over the last five seasons. In 2024-25, the Cats and Tips split the season series. The last time these two teams met at the Angel of the Winds Arena, the Cougars defeated the Silvertips 4-3 at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 7/25 - at Everett

December 19/2025 - at Everett

January 10/2026 - vs Everett

January 11/2026 - vs Everett

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 18/2025 - at Everett (4-1 EVT)

February 14/2025 - vs Everett (3-1 EVT)

February 15/2025 - vs Everett (5-1 PG)

March 8/2025 - at Everett (4-3 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (11) - Kooper Gizowski, Jett Lajoie

Assists (17) - Brock Souch

Points (25) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (22) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+10) - Brock Souch

Wins (7) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.58) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.904) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

- Bauer Dumanski is 13 points away from 100 career points

- Terik Parascak is 5 games away from 150 career games

- Lee Shurgot is 9 points away from 50 career points

- Jett Lajoie is 7 games away from 150 career games

- Aiden Foster is 3 games away from 150 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in 14 of 15 games (5-17-21)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 14 of 15 games (11-13-25)

Jet Lajoie has goals in 2 straight games (2)

Carson Carels has 4 points in his last 3 games (2-2-4)

Lee Shurgot has points in 12 of 16 games (2-13-15)

Terik Parascak has points in 8 of 9 games (6-13-19)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 7 at Everett Silvertips, 7:05 pm, Angel of the Winds Arena

Saturday, November 8 at Wenatchee Wild, 6:00 pm, Town Toyota Centre

Tuesday, November 11 vs Victoria Royals, 2:00 pm, CN Centre

Wednesday, November 12 vs Victoria Royals, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, November 14 vs Kamloops Blazers, 7:00 pm. CN Centre

Friday, November 21 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, 7.00 pm. CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 16: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 10-6-0-0 record through their first 16 games in the 2025-26 season. 13 of the 16 meetings have come against US Division opponents. The Cougars own a tremendous start on the road this season, where they sport a 6-2-0-0 record.

LAST GAME: The Cougars concluded their season series with the Portland Winterhawks with a 6-2 victory. Six different Cougars scored in the contest (Lajoie, Carels, Yakutsenak, Lemire, Ashe, Parascak) and Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, making 37 saves for his seventh win of the campaign. Prince George's power-play had another terrific outing, going 2 for 4.

VAUGHAN vs. VAUGHAN: Tonight's game presents another exciting storyline as Corbin Vaughan will play against his twin brother Jaxsin for the second time in their careers. So far in the 2025-26 season, Corbin has put together a nice start which includes five points (2-3-5) in nine games. For Jaxsin, he owns seven points (4-3-7) in 15 games.

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.

O CANADA: Both Joshua Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak attended Team Canada's National Junior Summer Showcase this summer which took place in Minneapolis, MN. The camp serves as an evaluation for Hockey Canada to select its roster to compete in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in December. Ravensbergen and Parascak were two of 40 players invited to this summer's camp.

CARSON CANADA: Carson Carels was selected to represent Team Canada the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this past August in Trencin, SVK and Brno, CZE. Carson and the Canadians earned a bronze medal, defeating Finland in their final game by a 3-0 score. This marks the third time Carels had earned the opportunity to represent the maple leaf. The 17-year-old draft eligible blue-liner owned a nice rookie season for the Cats, contributing, 38 points, and impressive +22 plus/minus which ranked in the Top WHL rookie skaters. Carels was originally selected 16th overall by Prince George in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







