Sarkenovs Face off Friday Night as Chiefs Host Raiders
Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. -The Spokane Chiefs host the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night for the first and only time this season. Chiefs' Kazakh forward Assanali Sarkenov's younger brother, Alisher Sarkenov, is in his rookie season with the Raiders after being selected 107th overall by Prince Albert in this year's CHL Import Draft. The Chiefs are looking for their first win in November.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
PROMO: One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway presented by Hot 96.9 and KXLY 920 News Now
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
