Warriors Looking for Second Win of the Week

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors head north to Saskatoon tonight to take on the Saskatoon Blades.

On Wednesday, the Warriors snapped their three-game losing streak to tally a decisive 6 - 2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen. Pavel McKenzie tallied two power-play goals, Mathieu Lajoie notched a power-play goal and three points, Aiden Ziprick tallied three assists, Lynden Lakovic and Jan Trefny added a goal and two points each, Riley Thorpe recorded two goals, and Dominik Pavlik added the team's sixth goal.

Lynden Lakovic leads the team with 14 goals and 20 points through 15 games. Chase Wutzke leads the Warriors' goaltenders with a record of 4 - 6, goals against average of 3.13, and a save percentage of .888.

On November 1st, Ethan Semeniuk's three-point night took him to the 100-point mark in his WHL career. After a two-point night on Wednesday, Pavel McKenzie sits at 99 points in his career.

Colt Carter remains with Team Canada Red through the upcoming weekend.

The Saskatoon Blades have a record of 10-6-2 following their road trip through the US Division. The Blades went 1-3-2 on their road trip; their sole victory came on October 28th with a 4-2 win over Tri City. David Lewandowski leads the Blades with five goals and 18 points. Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. The Warriors are back at home on Saturday at 2:30 pm against the Regina Pats and on Sunday at 4 pm against the Red Deer Rebels. Tickets for the upcoming home games can be purchased here.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

