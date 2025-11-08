Fawcett Nets First WHL Hat Trick, Pats Fall Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Rebels

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats came up just short in a back-and-forth contest on Friday night, falling 4-3 to the Red Deer Rebels at the Brandt Centre despite a standout performance from forward Keets Fawcett, who recorded his first career WHL hat trick.

Fawcett, the 19-year-old from Grimshaw, Alta., was electric from start to finish, scoring all three Regina goals - all on the power play - to increase his team lead in goals to 13 on the season.

The Rebels struck first just 2:20 into the opening frame, as Talon Brigley converted on the power play to give Red Deer the early lead. The Pats responded in the second period when Fawcett pulled off a highlight-reel spin move in the slot before wiring a shot top corner to even the score 1-1.

Red Deer regained control in the third, with Brigley scoring his second of the game less than a minute in, followed by Samuel Drancak extending the lead to 3-1 with another power-play marker.

Regina refused to go away, as Fawcett notched his second of the night midway through the period, cleaning up a rebound in tight to pull the Pats within one. The Rebels answered again on a late man advantage, with Ty Coupland restoring the two-goal cushion.

With the net empty and time running down, Fawcett completed the hat trick with a one-timer from the right circle, bringing the Pats back within one, but the comeback bid ultimately fell just short.

Matthew Hutchison made 22 saves on 26 shots for Regina, while Payton Shore turned aside 33 of 36 for Red Deer to earn third-star honours.

Both teams finished 3-for-6 on the power play in a game dominated by special teams.

FINAL: Red Deer Rebels 4, Regina Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

Rebels 1-0 - #26 Talon Brigley (7), assisted by #22 Ty Coupland & #11 Jaxon Fuder at 2:20 (PP) - Early on the power play, Coupland fired a hard pass to the side of the Regina net, where Brigley tapped it home to open the scoring.

Second Period

Pats 1-1 - #10 Keets Fawcett (11), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard & #21 Ellis Mieyette at 6:21 (PP) - Fawcett spun in the slot and ripped a shot into the top corner to tie the game.

Third Period

Rebels 2-1 - #26 Talon Brigley (8), assisted by #14 Samuel Drancak at 0:50 - Drancak's shot deflected off a shin pad right to Brigley, who buried his second of the night.

Rebels 3-1 - #14 Samuel Drancak (6), assisted by #21 Beckett Hamilton & #11 Jaxon Fuder at 3:25 (PP) - Drancak walked into the left circle and fired a shot through traffic to extend the lead.

Pats 3-2 - #10 Keets Fawcett (12), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov & #44 Matt Paranych at 15:53 (PP) - Paranych's point shot created a scramble in front, and Fawcett tucked the puck under Payton Shore to pull the Pats within one.

Rebels 4-2 - #22 Ty Coupland (6), assisted by #21 Beckett Hamilton & #8 Keith McInnis at 17:52 (PP) - On a late power play, Hamilton found Coupland wide open at the side of the net, and he beat a sprawling Hutchison.

Pats 4-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (13), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard & #27 Caden Brown at 19:34 (PP) - With the net empty and time running out, Fawcett ripped home a one-timer from the right circle to make it a one-goal game.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 13 - 15 - 8 - 36 Rebels: 7 - 8 - 11 - 26

Power Plays

Pats: 3/6 Rebels: 3/6

Goaltending

Pats: Matthew Hutchison - 22 saves on 26 shots Rebels: Peyton Shore - 33 saves on 36 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #26 Talon Brigley (2G) Second Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (3G) Third Star: #31 Payton Shore (33SV)

COMING UP

The Pats continue their three-game weekend Saturday afternoon in Moose Jaw (2:30 p.m.) before returning home Sunday to host the Swift Current Broncos at 2:00 p.m. The busy schedule continues next week with home games against Medicine Hat (Nov. 14) and Moose Jaw (Nov. 15).







