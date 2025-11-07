Game Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees host the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the Remembrance Commemoration. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (8-6-1-2) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Kelowna Rockets last time out. The game was tied 2-2 before the Rockets exploded for four goals in the final frame. Tristan Petersen and Louie Wehmann found the back of the net for the Vees in the loss.

The Thunderbirds enter the game 6-7-1-0 on the year. They fell 4-3 in overtime to the Prince George Cougars last time out but have won three of their last five games.

Following tonight's game, the Vees will get a rare weekend off before returning to the SOEC to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Vees Player to Watch: Matteo Danis: Danis was buzzing around against the Rockets as one of the Vees most noticeable forwards. He has five goals and seven assists on the season.

Fast Fact: Brittan Alstead, Ryden Evers and Jacob Kvasnicka all had four points the last time these two teams met.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second time the Vees and Thunderbirds go head-to-head. The Vees used an eight goal second period to cruise to a 10-4 victory the last time these two played. The two teams combined for 107 penalty minutes as well.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 22 points (8g, 14a)

Ryden Evers- 19 points (11g, 8a)

Brady Birnie- 16 points (5g, 11a)

Brittan Alstead- 15 points (8g, 7a)

Matteo Danis- 12 points (5g, 7a)

Thunderbirds:

Antonio Martorana- 18 points (8g, 10a)

Matej Pekar- 14 points (4g, 10a)

Brock England- 11 points (6g, 5a)







Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.