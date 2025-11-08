Chiefs Drop Third Straight, Lose, 5-2, to Prince Albert
Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, WA - The Chiefs played host Friday night for a rare matchup with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL Eastern Conference.
Prince Albert jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period thanks to scores from Daxon Rudolph, Jonah Sivertson, and Owen Corkish.
Shots were even in the first frame with ten apiece.
In an on-ice ceremony during the first intermission, dignitaries from Numerica Credit Union, the Public Facilities District, Brett Sports, and Spokane County Veterans were all on hand for an official unveiling of the new Numerica Veterans Arena branding and logo.
The Raiders added a fourth goal in the second at 17:24 with the first of the season from Linden Burrett.
Spokane's Coco Armstrong pulled one back at 7:02 of the third with a scrappy finish.
After getting credited with an assist on the play, Assanali Sarkenov received a game misconduct following a scrap with a Raiders' player.
Mathis Preston reclaimed the team lead in goals with his 7th of the season at 16:12.
Prince Albert tacked on an empty net goal and finished the game with a score of 5-2.
Both teams went 0/3 on the power play with the Raiders notching 25 shots to 24 for Spokane.
Spokane will play in Portland tomorrow night and return to home ice for Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires on November 19th.
