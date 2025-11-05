Cougars vs Beavers Moved to Spokane Arena

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State men's basketball team will host Oregon State, Sunday, January 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in a West Coast Conference home game, the Cougar program announced Wednesday.

The matchup, a home contest for WSU, was moved to appeal to the greater eastern Washington community during the winter academic break on the WSU Pullman campus. Last season, the Cougars hosted LMU, Dec. 30, at Spokane Arena, defeating the Lions, 73-59. WSU has played a game at Spokane Arena every season, except 2020, since 2016.

WSU season ticket holders are eligible to claim seats for the Jan. 4 game against OSU. The Cougar Ticket Office will be reaching out to season ticket holders via email in the coming days to offer comparable seats at no additional charge.

Washington State will play twice at Spokane Arena this upcoming season, first facing Eastern Washington in The 509 Classic, Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Single-game tickets for both Cougar games at Spokane Arena are on sale now via TicketsWest.

For up-to-date information on Washington State men's basketball, visit wsucougars.com and follow the Cougars on social media.







