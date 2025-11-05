Fawcett's Overtime Heroics Lift Pats to 4-3 Comeback Win over Hitmen

Published on November 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats completed yet another comeback on Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 in overtime to earn their fourth come-from-behind victory of the season.

After trailing 3-1 midway through the second period, the Pats mounted an impressive rally, capped off by Keets Fawcett's overtime winner - his second goal of the night - to send the home crowd home happy.

The Hitmen jumped out to a quick start when Keaton Jundt scored just 2:27 into the game. The Pats answered late in the first as Julien Maze weaved his way through the neutral zone and beat goaltender Aidan Hesse from a sharp angle to even the score at one.

Calgary regained control in the middle frame, with Harrison Lodewyk and Hayden Schollar scoring to make it 3-1. But the Pats clawed their way back in the third. Reese Hamilton cut the deficit to one with a rocket from the slot at 10:02 before Fawcett redirected a Matt Paranych point shot on the power play to tie the game with just over two minutes left in regulation.

In overtime, Zachary Lansard set up Fawcett from behind the net, and the 19-year-old forward made no mistake, deking out Hesse with a slick backhand to seal the 4-3 win.

Marek Schlenker stood tall in the Pats net, making 27 saves on 30 shots, while Hesse stopped 16 of 20 for Calgary.

It was another productive night for Regina's top offensive contributors. Fawcett extended his point streak to three games (4G-2A) with his two-goal effort, including the overtime winner. Ellis Mieyette picked up an assist on the opening goal to stretch his point streak to five straight games (2G-3A), while Zachary Lansard tallied two assists, pushing his streak to four consecutive games. Over that span, Lansard has recorded three goals and four assists.

Reese Hamilton finished the game with two points (1G-1A) as well as a +2 plus-minus rating, giving him a +10 rating this season.

FINAL: Regina Pats 4, Calgary Hitmen 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Hitmen 1-0 - #21 Keaton Jundt (2), assisted by #38 Hayden Schollar at 2:27 // Schollar skated into the Regina zone and had his first shot go off a leg, but Jundt cleaned up the rebound to open the scoring.

Pats 1-1 - #72 Julien Maze (9), assisted by #21 Ellis Mieyette at 18:52 // Maze floated his way through centre ice, took the puck wide to the Calgary net, and beat Aidan Hesse from a sharp angle.

Second Period

Hitmen 2-1 - #9 Harrison Lodewyk (3), assisted by #34 Caine Wilke & #12 Wyatt Pisarczyk at 4:12 // Lodewyk drove to the right of the Pats net and lifted a nifty backhander over the shoulder of Marek Schlenker to put his team ahead.

Hitmen 3-1 - #38 Hayden Schollar (1), assisted by #21 Keaton Jundt & #16 Ben MacBeath at 14:10 // Schollar deposited the loose puck home after winning a battle during a mad scramble in front of the Pats net.

Third Period

Pats 3-2 - #6 Reese Hamilton (2), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #55 Ephram McNutt at 10:02 // Brown fished the puck out of traffic in the corner and found Hamilton in the slot, who blasted it home.

Pats 3-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (9), assisted by #44 Matt Paranych & #57 Zachary Lansard at 17:50 // Just as Regina's power play was coming to an end, Paranych fired a long shot that was deflected home by Fawcett to tie the game.

Overtime

Pats 4-3 - #10 Keets Fawcett (10), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard & #6 Reese Hamilton at 1:50 // From behind the net, Lansard fed Fawcett the puck in front, who deked out Hesse with a slick backhander to complete the comeback.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 4 - 6 - 8 - 2 - 20

Hitmen: 12 - 11 - 7 - 0 - 30

Power Plays

Pats: 0/5

Hitmen: 0/3

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 27 saves on 30 shots

Hitmen: Aidan Hesse - 16 saves on 20 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #10 Keets Fawcett (2G) - REG

Second Star: #38 Hayden Schollar (1G-1A) - CGY

Third Star: #6 Reese Hamilton (1G-1A) - REG

COMING UP

The Regina Pats play three games in three nights this weekend for the one and only time this season. The Pats will open the weekend with a contest against the Red Deer Rebels on Friday. The Pats will take on Moose Jaw on Saturday on the road before returning home for a matchup with Swift Current on Sunday.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.