Pats Acquire Goaltender Hutchison from Warriors

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats announced today that they have acquired 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

"With Taylor Tabashniuk sidelined for what looks like 4-6 weeks or longer, this move gives us important depth in net," said Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "We're happy to add a veteran goaltender who can not only support Marek Schlenker, but also provide some valuable starts over the next couple of months."

Hutchison, 19, owns a 5-4-0 record this season with a 4.69 goals-against average and .864 save percentage. The Nanaimo, B.C. native is in his third WHL campaign and has compiled a 4.36 GAA and .878 SV% over 72 career appearances split between the Vancouver Giants and Moose Jaw Warriors.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound netminder was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. Hutchison was acquired by Moose Jaw last season, where he went 5-10-3 with a 3.89 GAA and .899 SV% in 19 games.







