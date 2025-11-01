Game Day Hub: November 1 vs Kamloops

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks return home tonight for back-to-back games at the Glass Palace as they host the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 p.m. Join us in celebrating Día de los Muertos with an evening of music, color, and commemoration!

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, November 8 - 50 years of Hawkey - Unveiling 50-41 - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 14 - Hosers and 5-0 - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, November 16 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

Portland struck early and often on Halloween night, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and cruising to a 6-2 win over Prince George. Nathan Free, Carter Sotheran, Finn Spehar, Jake Gustafson, Reed Brown, and Alex Weiermair all found the back of the net, while the Cougars' middle frame push wasn't enough to slow the Hawks' dominant performance.

Dia de los Muertos

The Portland Winterhawks invite you to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum tonight! Join us as we take on the Kamloops Blazers in a day filled with music and commemoration. Here's what to expect:

Ofrenda: A traditional altar intended to welcome the spirits of the departed loved ones. The ofrenda usually include pictures, special items, and flower arrangements to welcome the spirits back to the living world.

Mariachi: The Woodburn High School Mariachi Band - the first high school mariachi band in Oregon - will perform the Star Spangled Banner pregame, and on the concourse during the second intermission.

Ballet: Ballet Papalotl is an Oregon youth bi-cultural dance troupe founded in 2003. The group will perform traditional Mexican folklore dance during the first intermission! Papalotl means butterfly in the Aztec language.

Activities: In addition to the incredible performers on hand at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Winterhawks will also have face painting and coloring stations around the arena during the game!

La Catrina: An essential icon of the celebration, originally conceived by José Guadalupe Posada and popularized by Diego Rivera. Over time, it has solidified its place as a central symbol of the Day of the Dead. The La Catrina will be outside the arena on the commons for fans to see upon arrival.

The Día de los Muertos game will also feature special merchandise from César Rodriquez. Rodríguez is a graphic designer specializing in brand identity. He was born in 1986 in the city of Querétaro, Mexico, where he currently lives.

Blazers Beat

The Winterhawks and Blazers meet for the second time this season after Portland's 6-4 win in Kamloops on October 4, led by four-point nights from Max Pšenička and Jordan Duguay. Former Winterhawks' defencemen Kayd Ruedig returns to the Glass Palace for the first time since being traded to the Blazers on October 20. Kamloops enters the evening with a 6-7-1-1 record, sitting fifth in the B.C. Division and struggling on the road with just two wins in eight away games. Rookie forward JP Hulbert leads the WHL with 28 points, ranking fourth in goals (11) and third in assists (17).

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Dr. Jack's

Dr. Jack's will open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday! Stop by for a place to hang-out and have a sip and bite before heading over to the VMC for Hawkey!

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener on October 25, presented by Chick-fil-A. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







