Oil Kings Offence Stays Hot in Drubbing of Tigers

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings remain atop the Central Division and the Eastern Division after a 6-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

From puck drop, the Oil Kings were opportunistic and in control, scoring just 2:08 into the hockey game, courtesy of Landon Hanson's fourth of the season. Then, just over two minutes later, Blake Fiddler finished off a sweet passing play to make it 2-0. While Medicine Hat outshot the Oil Kings 11-7 in the first, netminder Ethan Simcoe stood tall for the home team.

In the second, just one goal was scored and it came just 15 seconds into the period on a powerplay as Max Curran broke a streak of 13 games without a goal. Simcoe was sensational again for Edmonton in the period, stopping all nine shots he faced.

In the third, Edmonton scored early again, this time just 1:21 into the frame as Dylan Dean scored the Oil Kings second powerplay goal of the night to make it 4-0. Hanson's second of the night at the 6:16 mark of the third made it 5-0 before the Tigers got on the board, courtesy of a Jonas Woo shorthanded goal. However, Miroslav Holinka added another powerplay goal in the back half of the third for his fourth point of the night to make it 6-1.

Ethan Simcoe made 25 saves overall for his fifth win of the season. Edmonton's powerplay broke out in this one as well, going 3-for-8 on the day. The penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.

The Oil Kings host the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday afternoon.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.