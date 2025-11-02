Oil Kings Offence Stays Hot in Drubbing of Tigers
Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings remain atop the Central Division and the Eastern Division after a 6-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
From puck drop, the Oil Kings were opportunistic and in control, scoring just 2:08 into the hockey game, courtesy of Landon Hanson's fourth of the season. Then, just over two minutes later, Blake Fiddler finished off a sweet passing play to make it 2-0. While Medicine Hat outshot the Oil Kings 11-7 in the first, netminder Ethan Simcoe stood tall for the home team.
In the second, just one goal was scored and it came just 15 seconds into the period on a powerplay as Max Curran broke a streak of 13 games without a goal. Simcoe was sensational again for Edmonton in the period, stopping all nine shots he faced.
In the third, Edmonton scored early again, this time just 1:21 into the frame as Dylan Dean scored the Oil Kings second powerplay goal of the night to make it 4-0. Hanson's second of the night at the 6:16 mark of the third made it 5-0 before the Tigers got on the board, courtesy of a Jonas Woo shorthanded goal. However, Miroslav Holinka added another powerplay goal in the back half of the third for his fourth point of the night to make it 6-1.
Ethan Simcoe made 25 saves overall for his fifth win of the season. Edmonton's powerplay broke out in this one as well, going 3-for-8 on the day. The penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
The Oil Kings host the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Broncos Third-Period Push Falls Short in Red Deer - Swift Current Broncos
- Gavin's Hat Trick Leads Wheat Kings Past Pats - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Offence Stays Hot in Drubbing of Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Fall 6-1 to Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Send Hutchison to Pats - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Acquire Goaltender Hutchison from Warriors - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Cougars at Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Look to Shake off Halloween Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Acquire Wutzke, Draft Pick from Red Deer Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rebels Complete Trade with Warriors - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Game 16 at Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Royals - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Central Division Leaders Clash as Oil Kings Host Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: November 1 vs Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.