Chiefs Lose to Everett, 7-2, Face Kamloops on Tuesday

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs' Sam Oremba on game night

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed the Everett Silvertips back to the Spokane Arena for the second time this week on Saturday night for Coeur d'Alene Casino Native American Heritage Night.

The visitors jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, thanks to a power play goal from Rhys Jamieson and 17:13 and the 9th of the season from Julius Miettinen at 19:16.

Spokane pulled one back at 19:44 with Coco Armstrong netting his 5th of the season. Sam Oremba and Will McIsaac combined to provide the assists.

Everett scored another power play goal at 3:42 of the second before Ethan Hughes fired home his second in a Chiefs sweater to make it 3-2.

Everett scored twice more in the period thanks to Jamieson and Miettinen again, to take a 5-2 lead into the third. Carter Bear and Rylan Pearce each scored for Everett in the third, making it a 7-2 game.

Spokane outshot Everett 35-31, went 3/7 on the penalty kill, and 0/5 on the power play.

Up next the Chiefs face Kamloops on Tuesday, November 4th for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway.

