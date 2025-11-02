Tigers Fall 6-1 to Oil Kings

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Oil Kings for the second time this season on Saturday, November 1st in rogers Place. The Tigers won their first matchup with the Oil Kings 5-2 when they came to the Co-op Place on October 8th.

The Oil Kings set the tone for tonight's game with an early goal in the first period. Landon Hanson got the first tally for Edmonton at 2:08. The Tigers remained in their defensive zone and were met with another Edmonton goal, this time from Blake Fiddler, at 4:11. Edmonton had a good early start to the game, but the Tigers held them off for the rest of the period. Medicine Hat also managed to outshoot their opponent 11-7 in the first period. Despite their solid play in both ends for the latter 15:00 of the first period, they went into the first intermission trailing 2-0.

Medicine Hat's special teams had a lot of work tonight as they faced nine penalty kills and four power plays. Including a 5-on-3 penalty kill to start the second period. The Oil Kings took advantage of the power play, with Max Curran scoring just 0:15 into the second frame. The Tigers outshot their opponent for the second period in a row, putting up nine shots to Edmonton's seven. However, the Oil Kings defense and goaltending stonewalled the Tigers, leaving the score at 3-0 at the second intermission.

The Tigers did manage to find the back of the net in the third period, but it was not enough to bring them back into the game. Edmonton opened the third period, continuing their trend of scoring early with a goal from Dylan Dean at 1:21 on the power play. Landon Hanson grabbed his second goal of the night for the Oil Kings at 6:16 to make it 5-0 Edmonton. After a massive offensive showing by Edmonton up to this point, the Tigers scored their first of the game halfway through the third period. Jonas Woo had a 1-on-1 short handed chance and managed to deke out the defender with a nice move. Woo fired a wrist shot past the Edmonton goaltender for his second short handed goal of the season at 10:42. Kadon McCann grabbed the helper on the Tigers lone goal of the night. The Oil Kings had one more goal in them before the end of the game. This one coming from Miroslav Holinka on the power play at 13:04. The Tigers would finish the game with a 6-1 loss to Edmonton.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 6/9 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Landon Hanson (2G) - Edmonton

Miroslav Holinka (1G, 3A) - Edmonton

Ethan Simcoe (26SH, 25SV) - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Jonas Woo

The Tigers are back in Rogers place on Sunday, November 2nd to take on the Tri-City Americans for their first home game since October 14th.







