Game Preview: Cougars at Thunderbirds

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KENT, WA - The Prince George Cougars six-game road trip shifts to Washington as the Cats visit the Seattle Thunderbirds in the final meeting of the season series. Prince George is coming off a 6-2 setback last night to the Portland Winterhawks which marked the Cougars first road loss of the campaign. Arsenii Anisimov and Corbin Vaughan supplied the two Prince George goals. Puck drop for tonight's game in Kent is at 6:05 pm. You can watch the game for FREE on Victory + or you can listen live on 94.3 The Goat.

vs. THUNDERBIRDS: Tonight is the final meeting between the Prince George Cougars and the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Cougars enter tonight's contest with wins in two of three of those games. The last time the Cats were in Seattle was on October 17th where the Cougars bested the Thunderbirds 5-0.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 17/2025 at Seattle (5-0 PG)

October 24/2025 vs Seattle (6-3 PG)

October 25/2025 - vs Seattle (4-3 SEA)

November 1/2025 - at Seattle

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 4/2024 - at Seattle (5-2 PG)

December 31/2024 - at Seattle (6-4 PG)

January 3/2025 - vs Seattle (3-1 SEA)

January 4/2025- vs Seattle (3-0 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (11) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (14) - Brock Souch

Points (23) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+8) - Brock Souch

Wins (5) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.58) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.904) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

October 24 - Aleksey Chichkin Traded to Red Deer for Conditional 5th round pick (2027).

CURRENT INJURIES:

#1 Alex Levshyn, G, lower body, week-to-week

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 15 points away from 100 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 2 games away from 100 career games

-Carson Carels is 1 point away from 50 career points

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in 12 of 13 games (5-14-19)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 13 straight games (11-12-23)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in five of seven games (6)

Jet Lajoie has points in 8 of 13 games (10-5-15)

Lee Shurgot has points in 10 of 13 games (2-11-13)

Terik Parascak has points in 9 of 11 games (8-9-17)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso ShoWare Center

Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre

Wednesday, November 5 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm. Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, November 7 at Everett Silvertips, 7:05 pm, Angel of the Winds Arena

Saturday, November 8 at Wenatchee Wild, 6:00 pm, Town Toyota Centre

Tuesday, November 11 vs Victoria Royals, 2:00 pm, CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 13: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 8-5-0-0 record through their first 13 games in the 2025-26 season. 11 of the 13 meetings have come against US Division opponents. Four of the eight wins this season have come on the road this season where the Prince George Cougars sport a 4-1-0-0 record away from the CN Centre.

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

NEW GUYS ARE COOKIN: Cougars forwards Kooper Gizowski and Brock Souch are off to tremendous starts this season. Gizowski leads all Cougars in scoring thus far this season with 23 points (11-12-23) in his first 13 and has points in every game so far this season. For Souch, he owns 19 points, and has collected points in 12 of 13 games.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.