Game Preview: Game 17 VS Americans
Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only meeting between the Tigers and the Americans this season. Medicine Hat won the lone matchup against Tri-City in the 2024-25 regular season 3-1. Gavin McKenna (2A) led the Tigers with two points.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Tri-City 1 (Jan 25 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Tri-City
10-5-1-0 5-7-1-0
Central - 2nd U.S. - 5th
East - 4th West - 11th
Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 3-3-0-0
Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 2-4-1-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Tri-City
47-17-3-1 32-29-6-1
Central - 1st U.S. - 4th
East - 1st West - 7th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-13-3-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 15-16-3-0
Previous Game: The Tigers dropped their second matchup of the season with the Oil Kings 6-1 on Saturday, November 1st in Rogers Place. Jonas Woo (1G) and Kadon McCann (1A) led the Tigers with one point each in the matchup.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (15) GAA - Carter Casey (2.52)
Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.911)
Assists - Markus Ruck (13) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)
PIMs - Carter Cunningham (23) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+13)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 20.8%
Penalty Kill: 82.2%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 13 (T-8th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 8 (T-2nd)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-2nd)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-6th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +13 (T-3rd)
Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - +12 (T-5th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.52 (10th)
Save Percentage Carter Casey - .911 (10th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-3rd)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)
@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)
@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)
@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)
@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)
