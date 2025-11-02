Game Preview: Game 17 VS Americans

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only meeting between the Tigers and the Americans this season. Medicine Hat won the lone matchup against Tri-City in the 2024-25 regular season 3-1. Gavin McKenna (2A) led the Tigers with two points.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Tri-City 1 (Jan 25 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Tri-City

10-5-1-0 5-7-1-0

Central - 2nd U.S. - 5th

East - 4th West - 11th

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 3-3-0-0

Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 2-4-1-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Tri-City

47-17-3-1 32-29-6-1

Central - 1st U.S. - 4th

East - 1st West - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-13-3-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 15-16-3-0

Previous Game: The Tigers dropped their second matchup of the season with the Oil Kings 6-1 on Saturday, November 1st in Rogers Place. Jonas Woo (1G) and Kadon McCann (1A) led the Tigers with one point each in the matchup.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (15) GAA - Carter Casey (2.52)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.911)

Assists - Markus Ruck (13) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)

PIMs - Carter Cunningham (23) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+13)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 20.8%

Penalty Kill: 82.2%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 13 (T-8th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 8 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-4th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-2nd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-6th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +13 (T-3rd)

Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - +12 (T-5th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.52 (10th)

Save Percentage Carter Casey - .911 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)

@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)

@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)

@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)







