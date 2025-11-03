Vees Fall in Shootout

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees put together a third period comeback but fell just short, dropping a 4-3 shootout decision to the Victoria Royals.

The Vees fall to 8-5-3 on the season with the loss.

The Vees opened the scoring for the second straight night in Victoria with Ryden Evers finishing off a cross-ice pass from Brady Birnie on the powerplay for his team-leading 11th of the season. That would be all the scoring in the opening frame.

The Royals had their best period of the weekend in the second, striking three times. First, It was Hayden Moore jamming home his seventh of the season on a net-front scramble play. Then, three minutes later, Roan Woodward potted a high glove shot to give the Royals their first lead of the weekend.

Ashton Brown would strike late in the period on a breakaway to make the score 3-1 heading into the third.

The Vees looked like their regular selves in the third period dominating puck possession and eventually breaking through Jake Pilon. Ethan Weber activated from the blueline on a long offensive possession and batted in his second of the season at the side of the net to make it 3-2 with 9:37 remaining.

Penticton would tie it up with Evers flying down the wing, wrapping around the net, and finding Diego Johnson wide open out front for his eighth goal of the season.

The Vees would kill off 1:23 of a five-on-three late in the frame to send the game to overtime.

Both teams had late chances in the overtime period but were unable to score and the game was off to a shootout.

Victoria struck on both of their first shootout opportunities while Weber and Birnie couldn't find the back of the net to give the Royals the 4-3 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 35

Royals- 23

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers, Ethan Weber, Diego Johnson

Royals- Hayden Moore, Roan Woodward (and shootout winner), Ashton Brown,

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/2

Royals- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- Jesse Sanche - 20/23

Royals- Jake Pilon - 32/35

Up Next: The Vees return home to take on the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday at 6:30PM. It will be the first look at the Vees third jerseys.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.