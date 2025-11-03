Oil Kings Storm Back from 4-1 Down to Defeat Broncos

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings needed to muster a comeback on Sunday afternoon against the Swift Current Broncos, but they were able to win their third game in a row with an 8-4 victory.

Edmonton fell behind in this one as just 5:21 into the game, Noah Kosick opened the scoring for Swift Current. However, Landon Hanson tied the game just a minute later for his sixth of the season.

The Broncos added three more goals in a span of just under four minutes as Zach Pantelakis, Hudson Darby, and Sawyer Dingman all scored for Swift Current. The third Bronco goal would chase Oil Kings netminder Parker Snell, making way for Ethan Simcoe who stopped 13 of 14 in nearly 49 minutes.

Late in the first, Josh Lee started the Oil Kings comeback with his second of the year to make it 4-2 after one.

In the second frame, the Oil Kings got two more goals. The first off the stick of Max Curran for his third of the seasons, while Adam Jecho finished off a great Landon Hanson hustle play to make it 4-4 after two periods.

Edmonton kept the pedal down in the third period as Dylan Dean and Curran scored on the powerplay in the first half of the frame. That was followed by Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn making it 8-4 with goals in the back half of the third period.

Max Curran's five-point night with two goals and three assists was the second five-plus point night of the season for the Oil Kings, joining Miroslav Holinka's big game on October 13. It's just the 12th five-plus point game in Oil Kings history.

Ultimately the Oil Kings were 2-for-7 on the powerplay, and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill while outshooting Swift Current 45-22 in the game.

Edmonton hosts Red Deer on Wednesday.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.