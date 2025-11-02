Preview: Americans at Tigers - November 2, 2025
Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits last night, but their comeback attempt fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss in Lethbridge. David Byrne, Cruz Pavao and Carter Savage all scored for the Americans, with Byrne's goal being the first of his WHL career. Last night's game was the first time the Americans had gone to overtime, after playing 20 overtime games in 2024-25. Only Prince George and Seattle have yet to play an overtime game this season.
VS MEDICINE HAT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Tigers. Last season Medicine Hat picked up a 3-1 win at the Toyota Center on January 25. Tri-City is looking to snap out of a funk against the Tigers have they have lost the last five head-to-head meetings against Medicine Hat.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers
RECORD: 5-7-1-0 RECORD: 10-5-1-0
CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 4th
Goals For: 31 Goals For: 61
Goals Against: 46 Goals Against: 46
Power Play: 16.7% (8/48) Power Play: 20.7% (11/53)
Penalty Kill: 66.7% (28/42) Penalty Kill: 82.2% (60/73)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (2-9-11) Markus Ruck (2-13-15)
Connor Dale (4-5-9) Misha Volotovskii (8-6-14)
Savin Virk (4-4-8) Bryce Pickford (7-6-13)
