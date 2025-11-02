Preview: Americans at Tigers - November 2, 2025

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits last night, but their comeback attempt fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss in Lethbridge. David Byrne, Cruz Pavao and Carter Savage all scored for the Americans, with Byrne's goal being the first of his WHL career. Last night's game was the first time the Americans had gone to overtime, after playing 20 overtime games in 2024-25. Only Prince George and Seattle have yet to play an overtime game this season.

VS MEDICINE HAT: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Tigers. Last season Medicine Hat picked up a 3-1 win at the Toyota Center on January 25. Tri-City is looking to snap out of a funk against the Tigers have they have lost the last five head-to-head meetings against Medicine Hat.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Medicine Hat Tigers

RECORD: 5-7-1-0 RECORD: 10-5-1-0

CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 4th

Goals For: 31 Goals For: 61

Goals Against: 46 Goals Against: 46

Power Play: 16.7% (8/48) Power Play: 20.7% (11/53)

Penalty Kill: 66.7% (28/42) Penalty Kill: 82.2% (60/73)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Jake Gudelj (2-9-11) Markus Ruck (2-13-15)

Connor Dale (4-5-9) Misha Volotovskii (8-6-14)

Savin Virk (4-4-8) Bryce Pickford (7-6-13)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

